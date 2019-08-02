Crime
August 2, 2019 1:06 pm

Guelph police stop break-in at south end business

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Guelph police say officers stopped a break-in at a south end business on Thursday.

Matt Carty / Global Guelph
A A

Two women are facing charges after officers stopped a break-in while it was in progress in the city’s south end on Thursday, say Guelph police.

Sometime during the early morning, police were called to a break and enter in progress at a business that was closed.

READ MORE: Raja Dosanjh guilty in Guelph first-degree murder trial, will file notice of appeal

Police didn’t say where the break-in happened or at what specific time.

“Multiple officers quickly attended the scene and located two females inside the business, who were subsequently arrested,” police said in a Friday news release.

One woman was carrying an expandable baton and break-in tools, according to police, while the other woman falsely identified herself to officers.

READ MORE: Barbecue fire under investigation in Guelph’s east end

A 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman are both facing several charges.

They were scheduled to make court appearances on Friday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Guelph
Guelph break-in
Guelph business break in
Guelph crime
Guelph Police
guelph police break in
guelph police business break in

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.