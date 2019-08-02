Guelph police stop break-in at south end business

Two women are facing charges after officers stopped a break-in while it was in progress in the city’s south end on Thursday, say Guelph police.

Sometime during the early morning, police were called to a break and enter in progress at a business that was closed.

Police didn’t say where the break-in happened or at what specific time.

“Multiple officers quickly attended the scene and located two females inside the business, who were subsequently arrested,” police said in a Friday news release.

One woman was carrying an expandable baton and break-in tools, according to police, while the other woman falsely identified herself to officers.

A 30-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman are both facing several charges.

They were scheduled to make court appearances on Friday.