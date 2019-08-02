Province appoints trustee for struggling nursing home in northern New Brunswick

A former deputy minister with the provincial government has been appointed trustee to oversee the operations of a struggling nursing home in northern New Brunswick.

Social Development Minister Dorothy Shephard says Tom Mann’s appointment is aimed at helping seniors waiting for a placement at the Campbellton Nursing Home get access to a bed at the facility.

READ MORE: New Brunswick nursing home workers face continued uncertainty amid flurry of court activity

Members of the nursing home’s board of directors have been relieved of their duties and Mann will begin running the 100-bed facility immediately for a term of up to 12 months.

The province says the nursing home has been grappling with issues such as staffing ratios, recruitment, occupancy rates, and budget pressures for several years.

Mann has been given all the powers of the board of directors and will have access to all records and documents related to the home.

READ MORE: Families caught in crosshairs of N.B. nursing home workers dispute

Shephard says she wants to assure residents and their family members that the future of the home is not in question.

“The decision to appoint a trustee was considered very carefully and was not taken lightly,” Shephard said in a news release.

“The department has tried to work with the former board of directors for quite some time, but our concerns have not been adequately addressed.”