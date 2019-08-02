Perth man leads OPP officers, canine unit, emergency response team and helicopter on wild chase

A 30-year-old man from Perth, Ont., led OPP officers, their canine unit, the emergency response team and a helicopter on a chase lasting several hours after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Prince Edward County and damaged it, according to police.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Frontenac and Prince Edward County detachments of the OPP. Police started their investigation during the early hours of July 28, when the Central Frontenac Township vehicle was reported missing.

According to a press release, later that day, the OPP received reports of the stolen vehicle being found in the Sharbot Lake area.

READ MORE: Video captures violent attack of Kingston convenience store owner

Police also received reports that the vehicle was being damaged by a person with a weapon. In addition, police say they were informed about allegations that a woman had been assaulted.

Due to the reported presence of the weapon, OPP say they decided to initiate a search involving multiple units.

Police located the suspect and arrested him several hours later in Franktown, Ont.

READ MORE: Four people facing trafficking charges after two police raids in Napanee

The man was charged with mischief over $5,000, assault and assault with a weapon.

According to police, the accused was held for a bail hearing the following day and his name cannot be released in order to protect the victim of the alleged assault.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Frontenac OPP at 1-888-310-1122.