Canada
August 2, 2019 8:30 am

Calgary-based Enbridge sees second-quarter earnings rise

By The Canadian Press

In this June 29, 2018 file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior terminal of Enbridge Energy in Superior, Wisc.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jim Mone
A A

Enbridge Inc. says a number of unusual factors boosted its second-quarter profit to $1.74 billion, while operations also performed well amid strong demand for transporting crude oil through its pipeline systems.

Net income attributable to common shares of the Calgary-based company was 86 cents per share.

READ MORE: 1 dead, up to 7 missing after Enbridge pipeline blast in Kentucky

That was up from $1.07 billion or 63 cents per share in last year’s second-quarter, which also included unusual items.

Enbridge’s adjusted earnings and revenue were also up, beating analysts’ expectations.

READ MORE: Wisconsin Native American tribe sues to have Enbridge remove Line 5 pipeline

Adjusted earnings rose to $1.35 billion or 67 cents per share, from $1.09 billion or 65 cents per share, while revenue was $13.26 billion, up from $10.74 billion.

Analysts had estimated $11.06 billion of revenue and 59 cents per share of adjusted income, according to financial markets data firm Refini

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
adjusted income
Crude Oil
Enbridge
Pipeline
pipeline systems
Q2
Q2 profit
Refini
second-quarter profit

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.