Several road closures Saturday for Toronto’s annual Caribbean Carnival parade

People in Toronto can expect another warm and lively weekend with preparations already underway for the Caribbean Carnival parade on Saturday.

The streets of Toronto will be bustling with entertainment, but with that comes multiple road closures along the parade route.

The parade is set to kick off at 8:30 a.m. at the Exhibition Place Grounds, from British Columbia Drive to Lake Shore Boulevard West.

READ MORE: Toronto Caribbean Carnival to have group of topless performers to boost body positivity

It then moves westbound along Lake Shore Boulevard West, where guest bands and pan bands will turn southbound at Jameson Avenue to eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard West, and mas bands will follow southbound at Parkside Drive to eastbound Lake Shore Boulevard West.

All bands will take Canada Boulevard to make their way back to Exhibition Place for judging.

Aside from the parade, individual “Blockorama”-style concerts will take place at various locations throughout Exhibition Place and along Lake Shore Boulevard West until 9 p.m.

READ MORE: Caribbean Carnival’s 51st annual Grande Parade brings out Toronto’s movers and shakers

Viewers interested in taking it all in can access the parade for free from Lake Shore Boulevard West by TTC or on foot via Parkside Drive, Roncesvalles Bridge, Dowling Bridge, Dufferin Bridge and Strachan Avenue.

There is access to the Exhibition Place grounds at the Dufferin Gates, the GO/TTC stop within the grounds and the Princes’ Gates. There will be a charge for viewing inside the grounds.

Everyone is encouraged to research alternate routes before heading into the downtown or entertainment district areas.