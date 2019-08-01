Canada
August 1, 2019

Toronto Caribbean Carnival to have group of topless performers to boost body positivity

By Staff The Canadian Press

TORONTO – A small group of topless performers will be taking part in the Toronto Caribbean Carnival’s parade this weekend in a bid to send a message about body positivity.

Yvonne Stanley, a photographer who is working on a multimedia body positivity project, says she approached organizers with a proposal for topless masquaraders.

She says she wants to spark a conversation about desexualizing women’s bodies.

Stanley also says she isn’t worried about potential backlash to the performers – who will have airbrush paint and jewels on their chests – since the parade routinely features participants wearing revealing clothing.

The Toronto Caribbean Carnival is one of the largest Caribbean festivals in North America.

Its parade takes place on Saturday.

