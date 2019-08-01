Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart removes himself from B.C. Liberals caucus

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart has voluntarily stepped away from the BC Liberals caucus.

Stewart made the decision after concerns were raised that has led Elections BC to look at the situation.

The BC Liberals would not elaborate on what issue is being looked into.

Stewart will serve as an independent and will be welcomed back into the Liberal caucus if the situation is resolved.

Stewart served as an MLA from 2009 to 2013 and returned to politics last year following a byelection victory after Christy Clark resigned.