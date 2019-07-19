Okanagan fawn euthanized after veterinarians unable to find licensed sanctuary for animal

A young, injured deer was euthanized in B.C. on Friday evening after veterinarians were unable to find a licensed sanctuary in which the animal could recover.

The injured deer, affectionately named Gilbert, was brought to Dr. Moshe Oz of the Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna.

Oz wanted to build the deer a prosthetic for its broken leg, but only if the animal could be properly rehabilitated in a licensed sanctuary.

Since a licensed facility couldn’t be found in time, the animal had to be euthanized on Friday evening.

“It’s very hard to find one,” said Oz. “Here in B.C., we don’t have one.”

Oz and his team tried for three days to find a shelter and ended up with no place to put Gilbert.

“We [worked] literally around the clock,” he said.

“Phone calls, emails — I left messages to everyone as much as I could.”

Though Gilbert’s life couldn’t be saved, Oz hopes the fawn’s story will resonate with the community.

“I take it as a way to try to educate everyone and to try to push for a solution,” he said.

The solution would be a licensed facility where wildlife can be rehabilitated and given long-term care.

“When we’re talking about wild animals, we don’t have anyone,” he said.

Private and unlicensed facilities exist, but Oz says that although they do the best they can, these facilities operate outside of current restrictions and legislation.

“In theory, those wild animals belong to the government so even if you want to feed them, you have to ask for permission,” he explained.