Lethbridge Junior Bulls defeat B.C. to move on in tournament

The Lethbridge Junior Bulls are still alive at the Junior Little League Canadian Championship.

The boys were at it early Thursday morning, looking for a big win against B.C. and they got it.

Wyatt Byers had three hits and River Hope collected three RBIs in the 5-1 Team Alberta win.

“We played really well,” said Lethbridge Junior Bulls head coach Zach Goruk. “Our starting pitcher, Kiowa Thunder Chief, pitched a hell of a game — probably one of our best games of the year.

“I’m extremely proud of him.”

Kiowa Thunder Chief only gave up one run while striking out five batters.

The Bulls improve to 2-3 and still have a shot at the playoff round.

It could be a “win and you’re in” game when they finish their round robin schedule Friday night.