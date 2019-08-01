Grand Valley man charged with child pornography, weapon offences: OPP

A 43-year-old Grand Valley man has been charged following a four-month investigation into the possession of child sexual abuse material, police say.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at a Grand Valley residence on Wednesday and that the investigation led to the arrest of William Chester Elliott.

Elliott has been charged with possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, possession of a prohibited device and careless storage of a firearm, OPP say.

According to police, multiple electronic devices were seized for further examination.

The accused will appear in court on Aug. 13 in Orangeville.

Anyone with information about internet child exploitation can contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

