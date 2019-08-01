Traffic
August 1, 2019 5:50 pm
Updated: August 1, 2019 6:32 pm

Motorcyclist airlifted to Kelowna hospital after Enderby crash

One person was airlifted to hospital after a collision between a car and a motorcycle in Enderby.

Enderby’s fire chief said a male motorcyclist was flown to Kelowna General Hospital by helicopter after colliding with a car in Enderby on Thursday.

Police described his injuries as “extensive.”

The midday collision happened on Evergreen Street, near the intersection with Highway 97.

The driver of the vehicle was shaken, but not apparently injured, and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

