IN PHOTOS: Vintage motorcycles on display in Hawrelak Park

Local motorcycle enthusiasts descended on Hawrelak Park Saturday, displaying their love of bikes at the annual exhibition of antique, vintage & classic motorcycles.

READ MORE: Eagle-eyed motorcyclist recovers friend’s stolen dirt bike on side of New West road

Over 40 motorcycles of all makes and models were on display, some dating back to the 1940s and 50s.

“It’s an opportunity for people to see the motorcycles that their parents and grandparents ran,” said event organizer Jim Biggs. “The people that own these bikes, they’re enthusiasts, you can’t make these in a factory any longer.”

Biggs described the motorcycles as art on two wheels.

“It’s part of our history, a different type of technology — when something breaks down on these bikes you can’t just go to Wal-Mart and fix it.”

READ MORE: Edmonton motorcycle advocates urge motorists to ‘share the road’ after fatal crashes

The motorcycles come from as far away as Spain, Japan, Italy and India. All owned and maintained by Albertans who are members of the Northern Alberta Chapter of the Canadian Vintage Motorcycle Group.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the Edmonton Food Bank.