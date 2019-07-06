Canada
July 6, 2019 5:32 pm
Updated: July 6, 2019 5:36 pm

IN PHOTOS: Vintage motorcycles on display in Hawrelak Park

Vintage motorcycles were on display at Hawrelak Park.

Local motorcycle enthusiasts descended on Hawrelak Park Saturday, displaying their love of bikes at the annual exhibition of antique, vintage & classic motorcycles.

Over 40 motorcycles of all makes and models were on display, some dating back to the 1940s and 50s.

“It’s an opportunity for people to see the motorcycles that their parents and grandparents ran,” said event organizer Jim Biggs. “The people that own these bikes, they’re enthusiasts, you can’t make these in a factory any longer.”

Biggs described the motorcycles as art on two wheels.

vintage4

vintage9

vintage11

vintage7

vintage10

vintage6

vintage8

vintage5

vintage3

vintage2

vintage1

“It’s part of our history, a different type of technology — when something breaks down on these bikes you can’t just go to Wal-Mart and fix it.”

The motorcycles come from as far away as Spain, Japan, Italy and India. All owned and maintained by Albertans who are members of the Northern Alberta Chapter of the Canadian Vintage Motorcycle Group.

The event also served as a fundraiser for the Edmonton Food Bank.

