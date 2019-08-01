Crime
Man accused of causing disturbance at Peterborough Musicfest: police

A man is accused of causing a disturbance during Peterborough Music Fest on Wednesday night.

A man has been charged following an alleged disturbance during Peterborough Musicfest on Wednesday night.

Peterborough Police Service says that at around 9 p.m., an officer on patrol saw a man urinating in a public place in the area of the train bridge behind the Holiday Inn on George Street. Police say the man was issued a provincial offence notice.

Police say the man allegedly began causing a disturbance by screaming and swearing as he went out into Little Lake near Del Crary Park during the summer outdoor music concert series.

As a result, the man was additionally charged.

Mark William May, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with causing a disturbance and issued a further provincial offence notice for public intoxication.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 21.

