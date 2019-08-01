Fredericton’s Queen Square outdoor pool reopens this weekend

Fredericton’s Queen Square outdoor pool is set to reopen this weekend after city crews were able to carry out repairs sooner than expected.

The City of Fredericton had announced in early July that they were closing the pool for the rest of the summer after a leak was discovered in the pool’s piping system, which fills the pool and returns water to the mechanical room for treatment.

The pipes are located under the cement pool deck and the city says their staff were unable to determine the source of the leak without excavating the pool.

But quick detective work allowed for limited excavation and the quick detection of three separate leaks, the city said in a press release on Thursday.

As a result, repairs were carried out and testing determined that the water levels would remain steady.

“It’s great news. We expected to be closed for the summer and now we’re able to open with lots of time left for residents to enjoy the Queen Square pool. A big thanks to our city staff and contractors for getting the work done faster than expected,” said councillor Henri Mallet, chair of Fredericton’s community services committee.

“We knew how important the pool was the community and the City worked as quickly as possible to get it back on line.”

The successful repairs mean that the pool will be open this August long weekend.