Queen’s Square outdoor pool closes for the summer due to pipe failures

The Queen’s Square outdoor pool in Fredericton is being closed for the rest of the summer due to two broken pipes that are causing significant water loss.

The city said the pipes, which fill the pool and return water to the mechanical room for treatment, need extensive repair work.

The pipes are located under the pool deck and must be dug up for replacement. The pool cannot operate with the amount of water being lost and a temporary fix is not possible.

Initial investigations suggest that the pipes were damaged during the winter months, as everything was operational at shut down last fall.

The city said staff will work with those receiving swim lessons to accommodate their needs at other outdoor pools during the repair work period.

Washrooms will also stay open for users of Queen’s Square from 12 noon to 8 p.m. each day, with special efforts being made to accommodate tournaments in the park.

All other city outdoor pools, the splash pad, Killarney Lake beach and the Fredericton Indoor Pool remain open.

“We are all disappointed by this unfortunate news, especially at the height of summer swim season, but the work is expected to take several weeks to complete,” said Councillor Henri Mallet, chair of the city’s community services committee.

“If the work gets done earlier, we may look at re-opening the facility,” he added.

The pool holds approximately 140,000 US gallons. Estimates are that 1,500 to 2,000 US gallons are being lost per hour at this point.

The pool will be drained and the work is expected to begin as soon as possible.

