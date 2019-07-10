Illinois mom arrested after driving car with kids on roof — in an inflatable pool

Parents can be chastized for letting their kids ride in vehicles without seatbelts, and they can also be reprimanded for letting their children near pools without supervision — but in Illinois on Tuesday, a mother allegedly took parental negligence to another level.

According to police in Dixon, Ill., 49-year-old Jennifer Janus Yeager was arrested after she had her two daughters ride on the top of her car in order to hold down an inflatable pool. She was charged with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct.

She was also cited for failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dixon law enforcement received a complaint from a concerned citizen reporting they had seen a woman driving with two children inside an inflatable pool on the roof of her car.

Police searched the area and located the woman, pulling the car over. Yeager reportedly told officers she had her daughters ride atop the car so that they could hold the inflated, empty pool down as they drove home. She had reportedly gone into town to inflate the pool at a friend’s house.

The mother eventually posted bond and was released from the Dixon Police Department.