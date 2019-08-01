Heavy rainfall warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Parts of Metro Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast will see a massive dump of rain Thursday, Environment Canada says.

A special weather statement is in place for much of the South Coast and the island, predicting heavy rainfall that could last into Friday along with a risk of thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Northeast Metro Vancouver — including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge— as well as North and West Vancouver, Whistler and Howe Sound are under the statement, which warns of an “unseasonably strong Pacific frontal system.”

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for B.C.’s Interior

The rain was already falling on Vancouver Island by Thursday afternoon, and was expected to move to the mainland Thursday afternoon as the system moves to the south.

In addition to that statement, a rainfall warning has also been issued for nearby areas.

Up to 50 millimetres are expected to fall on the Sunshine Coast between Saltery Bay and Powell River by early Friday morning, as well as on East Vancouver Island from Campbell River in the north to Nanoose Bay further south.

READ MORE: B.C. could see ‘catastrophic’ consequences from climate change-related events in 30 years: report

Forecasters also say hail is possible in some of these areas.

Environment Canada is warning flash flooding and water pooling on roads is possible with the heavy rains, along with localized flooding in low-lying areas.

Drivers are warned to go slower while the rain is falling, and to keep their distance from other vehicles on the roads.