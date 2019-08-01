Markham quadruple homicide: Tunisian man says he gave accused killer’s messages to police

TORONTO – A video gamer in Tunisia says he has turned over to Toronto-area police disturbing messages and images that a Canadian man accused of killing four family members allegedly posted online.

The Tunisian man said he often played video games on a private server called Perfect World Void with Menhaz Zaman, a 23-year-old Markham resident who has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

The four dead are 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman, 50-year-old Momotaz Begum and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman, and friends have identified them as Menhaz Zaman’s grandmother, parents and sister.

READ MORE: Man charged in 4 Markham murders allegedly posts graphic details of deaths online

The Tunisian player, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the case, said he was one of dozens of players who saw Menhaz Zaman’s messages on a third-party app gamers use to chat with each other. In those messages posted on Sunday, Zaman claimed he had killed his family, the Tunisian man alleged.

“I’ve slaughtered my entire family, and will most likely spend life in jail if I manage to survive,” says one of the messages a user named “Menhaz” posted on the chat.

When some players expressed disbelief, the Tunisian player said, Zaman posted several photos that he claimed showed his victims.