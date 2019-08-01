Nature artist Sean “Hula” Yoro back in Saint John for second sea wall painting

An artist known worldwide for creating works of art in nature is back in Saint John.

Sean Yoro, also known as Hula, will again be creating a mural amid the world’s highest tides.

Even though Yoro is thousands of kilometres from his native Hawaii his paddleboard and art always keeps him close to home when he’s at work.

“I needed to bring in my childhood in all this,” said Yoro.”I grew up out out on the water and surfing my whole life and so it was so natural for me to start doing these murals.”

Hula has returned to Saint John for a second time to work on a new mural that is still in the works.

Two years ago he was on the opposite side of this slip using the sea wall itself as his canvas. Time and the elements have taken their toll on that mural.

His current canvas is still in the water, but can be removed. He says there are always new things to deal with while still living off the tide schedule.

“It’s always about adapting when you’re working with nature,” Hula explained. “You can’t really calculate any of these things but so far we’ve been on schedule and not too many hiccups”

His work has certainly impressed those stopping by to check it out.

“We saw this when we first got here and in the night I realized like it was covered and you could only see the forehead and I was like wow that’s amazing,” said 13 year old Jacob Wolstenholme who is visiting Saint John with his family from Qatar.

The city saw the buzz created from Hula’s last visit and wanted him to come back. “The video that while he’s painting his identical twin brother Gabe Yoro is recording and that video was seen by people around the world,” said Victoria Clarke of Discover Saint John.

The mural, when finished will be removed and preserved, for all to enjoy in the city, which is a first for Hula and especially important.

“Knowing that every stroke I make is going to be permanent now …I definitely am fine tuning this one and making sure we have enough time to really get everything I want detailed out on this”

The mural is expected to be complete by August 8th.