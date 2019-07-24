Saint John prepares for new mural from artist Sean Yoro

The stage is set for the return of a visual artist who used the Saint John sea wall as his canvas two years ago.

On Wednesday, a 30-by-40-foot aluminium canvas was lowered into the water at the Saint John Market Slip.

Sean Yoro, better known as Hula, will soon begin painting the canvas while on a paddleboard, battling the world’s highest tides as he carries out his artistic vision.

Yoro normally uses the tides as a platform, allowing for the mural to disappear twice a day at high tide.

The artist first visited Saint John in 2017 to paint on the sea wall, but there is very little left of that image because of the wind, rain and rising surf.

This time, the specially created canvas will be removable, allowing for his work to be preserved.

Officials with Discover Saint John say Yoro’s one regret was not being able to leave a lasting legacy for the City of Saint John.

“We started to dream about what a canvas could look like that could be [able] to withstand the tides, withstand the current, hold on to that paint and be in the water and out of the water within 10 days,” said Victoria Clarke, executive director with Discover Saint John.

It’s expected Yoro will start painting on Sunday and continue through Aug. 8.