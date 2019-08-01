Halifax under severe thunderstorm, heat warning

Haligonians should prepare for rain, lightning and thunder Thursday afternoon as Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region.

The federal agency says meteorologists are tracking a formation of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea- to dime-sized hail and heavy rain.

Rainfall could be anywhere between 30 to 50 millimetres with small hail also expected, according to Environment Canada.

Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, while strong wind gusts can damage buildings or trees.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” Environment Canada said in its release.

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.”

Environment Canada has also issued a severe thunderstorm watch for other areas in the province, including Antigonish, Hants, Inverness, Sydney and Pictou counties.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in those areas.

The weather comes amidst a provincewide heat warning, with temperatures forecast between 27 and 30 C on Thursday. Humidex values could reach closer to 37, according to Environment Canada.