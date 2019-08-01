Zorra Township resident allegedly threatened with gun after confronting litterers

Oxford County OPP say a suspect is being sought after a homeowner in Zorra Township was reportedly threatened with a gun when confronting a driver who the homeowner claims littered from their vehicle.

Police say officers responded to a 21st Line address in Zorra Township at around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the homeowner said a pair of vehicles were parked at the end of the roadway. The homeowner allegedly saw the driver one of the vehicles begin to throw garbage on the ground.

Police say the resident then drove over to the alleged garbage dumper and asked him to pick up the litter. According to police, the alleged litterer threatened the resident and indicated that he was in possession of a firearm.

The resident then drove away and contacted police. Authorities say they arrived just as the two vehicles began to flee the scene, however the vehicles were then allegedly held up by a train that stopped along 21st Line.

Officers say they later found the vehicles abandoned and that their occupants, two men and a woman, were last seen running northbound along 21st Line.

Further investigation revealed the vehicles had been reported stolen and allegedly contained stolen licence plates, along with a number of items that are suspected to have been stolen, according to police.

Police say only one of the men in the vehicles is a suspect in the case. He is described as a man with multiple tattoos on his neck, chest and arm who was wearing a red basketball T-shirt at the time of the alleged incident.

One of the other occupants of the vehicles is described as a white man with a thin build who was wearing white or tanned clothing. The woman observed running from the area is described by police as having a thin build with dark hair.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

