Hay yields below normal in Saskatchewan, shortages expected in some areas

Yields are below normal and many producers said there will not be a second cut as hay operations continue across Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday in the crop report that 39 per cent of the hay crop is baled or put into silage, with an additional 27 per cent and ready for baling.

Hay is forecast to be in short supply in several areas with yields reported to be well below normal.

READ MORE: Farmers hope for favourable forecast leading into harvest

Quality is rated at three per cent excellent, 53 per cent good, 34 per cent fair and 11 per cent poor.

Crop conditions across the province vary, Saskatchewan Agriculture said, with the majority of the crops in fair to good condition.

Some producers have reported their crops to be in excellent condition.

Regional crop specialist Sherri Roberts said some wheat fields in the southeast are starting to turn colour and combines are being prepared for the harvest rush.

Roberts said crops are looking fantastic in the southeast, but there are some disease issues, and she expects an average to above-average crop in the southeast.

READ MORE: Canola farmers still uncertain about Chinese market access

In other regions, some crops are one to two weeks behind development for this time of year and may become a concern at harvest time depending on the weather and when the first fall frost happens.

Topsoil conditions continue to improve, with cropland topsoil rated at two per cent surplus, 76 per cent adequate, 21 per cent short and one per cent very short.

Pasture and hay land topsoil is rated one per cent surplus, 66 per cent adequate, 29 per cent short and four per cent very short.

The majority of crop damage this week was due to strong winds, hail, localized flooding, insects such as grasshoppers and aphids, and a lack of moisture.

READ MORE: Crops advance with recent moisture, but damaged by coinciding storms

The Canadian Crop Hail Association said over 3,000 claims were made in Western Canada from storms that swept across the region during July.

Eston, Kindersley, Craik, Craven, Balcarres, Indian Head, and Sintaluta had the largest number of reported damages with 1,200 claims, according to Darryl Tiefenbach of Additional Municipal Hail.

Tiefenbach said some of the hail from the storms between July 13-18 were larger than golf balls, and all crops in those areas were damaged.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said there are reports of ascochyta blight causing significant damage in chickpea crops in the south.

-With files from The Canadian Press