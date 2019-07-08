Prairieland Ag showcase allows for hands on learning

Prairieland Park has been bustling with competitors over the last few days for the annual Prairieland Ag showcase.

Over 300 junior exhibitors, aged nine to 21, will test their skills over the course of the five-day event in dairy, sheep, beef and light horse classes.

Lauren Nienhuis has been a member of the Sask Valley 4-H for the last eight years. She said the showcase is the first show of the season for many 4-H dairy members.

“It’s kind of prep for a lot of our youngers,” she said. “We have probably six or seven members that this is their first show ever, this is our first one and we will have a couple other throughout the summer.”

Madison Sawyer, 10, is eager to get back into the show ring. She explained there is a lot of work that happens before she enters the show barn with her heifer, Heat.

“Walking her, clipping her, brushing her, and washing her.”

Niebhuis said being part of the showcase and other shows allows the junior-aged competitors to make learning fun.

“A lot of it is the community aspect and the fun,” she said. “We definitely have a lot of fun with the club but it’s also being able to display our farm and our animals to showcase what we’ve worked so hard for.”

Sawyer said she wants to continue showing dairy cattle for a long time.

“It’s fun,” she said. “I love the experience of working with cows and getting to show them.”

The Prairieland Ag showcase wraps up on Monday with the beef steer sale.