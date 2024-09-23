Request to increase Calgary low-income transit pass funding worries advocates

Send this page to someone via email

Local advocates worry about the future of Calgary’s low-income transit pass program, as city council prepares to debate a funding request to close the financial gap of delivering the program during budget talks in November.

With more than 130,000 Calgarians now using the program, officials project it will cost the city $52 million to fund the low-income transit pass this year, an increase of $19 million.

Preliminary budget documents show Calgary Transit has the budget to cover the funding gap in 2024, but not in the upcoming 2025 budget adjustments.

In response, city administration is recommending a one-time allocation of $19 million for the program using money in this year’s projected surplus.

“This funding is not sustainable or recurring, and the reliance on one-time funding is not a long-term solution for maintaining services levels and future growth of the service,” read the city’s preliminary budget documents.

The city’s low-income transit pass uses a sliding scale system that bases a purchase price on income. Riders who earn the least pay $5.80 per month, with riders in the second tier paying $40.25 per month and $57.50 per month in the third tier. A regular adult monthly transit pass costs $115.

“How can our most vulnerable get jobs, have social connection, get to the library, go to the doctors? They just won’t bother,” said Hilary Chapple, a community advocate who helped champion the creation of the program.

It comes after a motion from Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott to bring forward ongoing operating funds of $14 million for the program was defeated in a 7-7 tie vote by Calgary city council earlier this summer.

Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner was among the group who voted in favour of the funding and told Global News she understands advocates concerns.

“There’s no guarantee of that excess funding next year or finding that funding out of reserves or somewhere else,” she said. “That is the challenge.”

Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot, however, said he doesn’t feel the program is in jeopardy as city council, “will find ways to make up that shortfall.”

Chabot voted against the motion to increase the program’s funding back in July, but said his vote wasn’t because he is opposed to the program.

“It’s not against the pass itself,” Chabot said.

“It’s against the idea of asking Calgary property taxpayers to put even more money into transit budget to respond to something that’s a provincial responsibility.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's against the idea of asking Calgary property taxpayers to put even more money into transit budget to respond to something that's a provincial responsibility."

Earlier this year, the provincial government temporarily cut the $6.2 million in funding it provides the city’s low-income transit pass program, but reversed course and reinstated the funds.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for the Minister of Seniors, Community and Social Services said transit is a municipal responsibility, and the city is “responsible for managing its low-income transit pass program.”

“We expect the City of Calgary to fulfill their responsibilities and are not planning to further increase provincial funding,” the statement read.

The province noted it provides “direct transit subsidies” for Albertans on income support and AISH.

Calgary city council will debate the one-time funding for the low-income transit pass during budget deliberations in November, a conversation Chapple said she will be attending.

“I worked so hard for this,” she said. “I don’t want to see it go away.”