August 1, 2019 8:15 am

Midtown Bridge closed at Donald Avenue after motorcycle crash

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Police at the scene of the Midtown Bridge Thursday morning.

Connor Chan/Global News
A serious collision overnight forced the closure of a major commuter road Thursday morning.

The Midtown Bridge at Donald Avenue has been closed since midnight after a motorcycle crash. One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The closure is expected to last until well into the morning and will affect the morning rush hour, said police. Drivers should avoid the area.

