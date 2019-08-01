Midtown Bridge closed at Donald Avenue after motorcycle crash

A serious collision overnight forced the closure of a major commuter road Thursday morning.

The Midtown Bridge at Donald Avenue has been closed since midnight after a motorcycle crash. One person was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The closure is expected to last until well into the morning and will affect the morning rush hour, said police. Drivers should avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT:

NB MIDTOWN BRIDGE CLOSED

Due to a MVC NB Midtown bridge is closed beginning at River. Police are on scene redirecting traffic. #traffic #Winnipeg #WpgTMC https://t.co/ssuDqiEO8a — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) August 1, 2019