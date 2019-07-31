Family files lawsuit against B.C. fish and chips shop for 2017 walkway collapse

Three family members have filed a lawsuit against a popular fish and chips restaurant in Steveston, claiming they were injured when the walkway leading to the floating eatery collapsed two years ago.

Franco, Tina and Tatiana Zanotto are seeking damages from Pajo’s Restaurants, the Steveston Harbour Authority and Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) to cover health care costs, lost income, housekeeping capacity and cost of future care.

The walkway buckled on July 9, 2017, while couple Franco and Tina and their daughter Tatiana were walking down to the restaurant. Tina fell in the water and was later rushed to hospital.

In the notice of civil claim filed on July 4 in B.C. Supreme Court, lawyers for the family claim all three family members suffered injuries, including to their neck and backs.

Tina Zanotto, who was bedridden at the family’s home in Burnaby when Global News talked to the family in the aftermath of the collapse, suffered additional injuries to her hips and chest, the suit claims.

Both Tina and Tatiana have also suffered sleeplessness, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the suit.

The family’s lawyer Iain Hallam charges the restaurant, the harbour authority and the DFO with failing to have a proper inspection system in place for the walkway, and failing to test, maintain or repair structural defects.

The defendants also failed to determine and post load limits for the walkway, the suit alleges.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The suit doesn’t include an exact figure being sought by the family.

A number linked to Franco Zanotto plays a recording claiming the owner isn’t receiving calls at this time.

Global News has reached out to Pajo’s Restaurant, the Steveston Harbour Authority and Fisheries and Oceans Canada for comment.

None of the defendants have filed responses to the civil claim in court.

Pajo’s, which has sat on the water off the Steveston waterfront since 1985, has since replaced the broken walkway with a new ramp.