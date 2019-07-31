89-year-old assaulted with machete on Vancouver Island in ‘unprovoked’ attack: police

An 89-year-old is recovering from multiple wounds to his face after getting assaulted by a machete in an “unprovoked” attack in Courtenay early Wednesday morning.

Comox Valley RCMP said it is investigating the assault, which they say happened around 4:15 a.m. in the 400-block of Fifth Street.

According to police, the elderly victim was in his parked car when a man on a bicycle approached him and asked for a cigarette.

After the victim told the man he didn’t have a cigarette, the man allegedly assaulted him with the machete.

Police say the victim drove himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment four minutes away despite his injuries, and was taken to hospital.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a “dark complexion,” and was reportedly wearing something on his head.

“At this point in the investigation, the attack appears to be completely unprovoked,” Const. Monika Terragni said in a statement.

“Investigators have been scouring the area for evidence, but we are looking for anyone who may have seen the suspect or for anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage during the early morning hours downtown,” she added.

Police said investigators are gathering evidence from the crime scene and are continuing with the investigation.

Anyone with information helpful to investigators is asked to contact Comox Valley RCMP or Crime Stoppers.