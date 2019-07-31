Fentanyl-laced cocaine cause of man’s death in Assiniboia, Sask.

Assiniboia RCMP say some illegal drugs currently in the community may be laced with fentanyl.

A man was found dead at a home in the southern Saskatchewan community on March 10.

Investigators said Wednesday recently confirmed evidence has led them to believe the consumption of fentanyl-laced cocaine was the cause of death.

Saskatchewan RCMP said the fentanyl-laced drugs may still be circulating in the province and are warning people to remain vigilant, especially those involved with illicit drugs.

Fentanyl is known to be mixed with other drugs such as heroin and cocaine, police said, adding it has also been used in tablets made to look like prescription drugs.

The drug is odourless, tasteless, and hard to detect.

Police said anyone finding illegal drugs, particularly if there is a concern it could contain fentanyl or carfentanil, should leave the area immediately and call 911.

Drugs should not be brought to detachments, police said.

