Grizzly bear that B.C. man fought off with a knife has been put down

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) says it has put down the grizzly bear believed to have mauled a Quadra Island man.

The incident happened Monday in the backcountry about two hours north of Powell River on the Sunshine Coast.

The COS said the 45-year-old victim was riding his bike alone when he was attacked unprovoked by a bear.

“The male suffered injuries to his legs and torso and subsequently wounded the bear in the neck with a knife in his possession,” Conservation Officer Murray Smith said.

“The male rode his bike back to a logging camp in the area and was medivaced to a Vancouver hospital where surgery occurred.”

Smith said officers are still trying to determine why the bear attacked.

He said COs returned to the site of the attack on Tuesday morning, where they were stalked by a grizzly.

He said the officers put the bear down for their own safety.

An inspection of the bear revealed neck wounds, which the COS believes confirm the animal to be the same one that attacked the man Monday.

Smith said the bear was undergoing a necropsy on Wednesday.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, he said.