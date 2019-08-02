Injured Hamilton woman found in back seat of car that allegedly struck her: police

A 44-year-old Hamilton man is facing charges and a 41-year-old Hamilton woman in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after an unusual series of events in the city’s east end.

Police say the man is accused of hitting the woman with his black Cadillac at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators add that the man and woman know each other, noting that the crash was reported by a witness and that the injured woman was in the back seat of the Cadillac driven by the accused when officers arrived on scene.

Police stopped the vehicle as it was travelling northbound on Belmont Avenue near the intersection of Belmont and Cannon Street East where the collision allegedly occurred.

Police say the Cadillac has been seized for further investigation after a search turned up illicit drugs and an undisclosed amount of money.

The man faces charges of dangerous driving and criminal negligence causing bodily harm, as well as possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling and proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Hamilton police are asking any other witnesses to come forward if they have information that could assist the investigation.