Regina police charge man with several break and enters, auto thefts

A 20-year-old man has been charged on multiple counts of break and entering and auto theft following his arrest on Tuesday, according to the Regina Police Service.

The man evaded officers after an attempt to stop him for speeding in the area of McCarthy Boulevard and 8th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m., police said.

Police said they followed the vehicle until it stopped in the 6100 block of Dewdney Avenue.

The man got out of the vehicle, which police said was stolen, and arrested.

Police said they found items in the vehicle relating to recent break and enters.

Alain Cesaire Caron of Regina is facing charges that include possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, evading police and break and entering.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday morning.