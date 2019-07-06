17-year-old Regina boy facing 15 charges from June incidents

Following a string of 12 incidents that occurred over two weeks in June, Regina police say a 17 year-old Regina boy is facing 15 charges including break and enter, auto theft and discharge of a firearm.

The boy was arrested on June 22 after he was found in a Chevy Silverado confirmed to have been stolen from Indian Head, according to Regina police.

The first incident, the theft of a Ford F-150 from Tell Place, is alleged to have occurred overnight on June 8 or early in the morning on June 9.

Police say that after the arrest they were able to advance several other investigations started on dates between those two events.

Four of the incidents described by police involve a gun being fired, one involved a residence being broken into overnight, another a garage break-in, and four others involved stolen vehicles.

The youth made his first court appearance on June 24. He cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.