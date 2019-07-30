Weather
July 30, 2019 6:45 pm
Updated: July 30, 2019 6:59 pm

Environment Canada says parts of central Alberta could see ‘nickel-sized hail and heavy rain’ on Tuesday

By Online journalist  Global News

A map of Alberta with areas in red indicating where there was a severe thunderstorm warning in effect late Tuesday afternoon.

CREDIT: https://weather.gc.ca
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of central Alberta late Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Environment Canada said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

Warnings were issued for parts of Red Deer County, Lacombe County, Stettler County and Paintearth County.

Shortly before 5 p.m., warnings were also issued for areas in the County of Minburn, Lamont County and the Municipal District of Provost.

Other parts of Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm watch late Tuesday afternoon.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

