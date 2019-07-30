Environment Canada says parts of central Alberta could see ‘nickel-sized hail and heavy rain’ on Tuesday

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of central Alberta late Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Environment Canada said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

Warnings were issued for parts of Red Deer County, Lacombe County, Stettler County and Paintearth County.

Shortly before 5 p.m., warnings were also issued for areas in the County of Minburn, Lamont County and the Municipal District of Provost.

READ MORE: Wet conditions at Edmonton music festival result in muddy chaos

Other parts of Alberta were under a severe thunderstorm watch late Tuesday afternoon.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.