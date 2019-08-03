What’s open and closed on Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg

As Manitoba celebrates Terry Fox Day on Aug. 5, some businesses will be closing or adjusting their hours.

Here’s a guide to help you with your day:

Errands:

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.

Most provincial offices will be closed

Garbage and recycling collection will take place

Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping:

Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Polo Park: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls.

Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recreation:

Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg.

Weather permitting, all outdoor pools will be open.

The following wading pools will be open as well weather permitting:

Central Park

Dakota Park

Machray Park

Shaughnessy Park

West Kildonan Memorial CC

Westdale

Spray pads are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

Central Corydon Community Centre – River Heights Site

Central Park

Fort Rouge Park

Freight House Outdoor Pool Spray Pad

Gateway Recreation Centre

Jill Officer Park

Linden Woods Community Centre

Lindsey Wilson Park

Machray Park

Old Ex Park

Park City West Community Centre

Provencher Park

Shaughnessy Park

South Winnipeg Community Centre – Waverley Heights Site

St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool

St. Norbert Community Centre

Sturgeon Heights Community Centre

Valley Gardens Community Centre

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre

Westdale

City golf courses: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Attractions:

Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.