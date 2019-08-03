Consumer
What’s open and closed on Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg

Most Winnipeg stores will run on adjusted hours on Aug. 5.

As Manitoba celebrates Terry Fox Day on Aug. 5, some businesses will be closing or adjusting their hours.

Here’s a guide to help you with your day:

Errands:

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
  • Most provincial offices will be closed
  • Garbage and recycling collection will take place
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open
  • The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7
  • Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping:

  • Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Polo Park: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls.
  • Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Recreation:

Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg.

Weather permitting, all outdoor pools will be open.

The following wading pools will be open as well weather permitting:

  • Central Park
  • Dakota Park
  • Machray Park
  • Shaughnessy Park
  • West Kildonan Memorial CC
  • Westdale

Spray pads are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.:

  • Central Corydon Community Centre – River Heights Site
  • Central Park
  • Fort Rouge Park
  • Freight House Outdoor Pool Spray Pad
  • Gateway Recreation Centre
  • Jill Officer Park
  • Linden Woods Community Centre
  • Lindsey Wilson Park
  • Machray Park
  • Old Ex Park
  • Park City West Community Centre
  • Provencher Park
  • Shaughnessy Park
  • South Winnipeg Community Centre – Waverley Heights Site
  • St. James  Assiniboia Centennial Pool
  • St. Norbert Community Centre
  • Sturgeon Heights Community Centre
  • Valley Gardens Community Centre
  • Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
  • West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre
  • Westdale

City golf courses: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Attractions:

  • Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Manitoba Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

