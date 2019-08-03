What’s open and closed on Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg
As Manitoba celebrates Terry Fox Day on Aug. 5, some businesses will be closing or adjusting their hours.
Here’s a guide to help you with your day:
Errands:
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
- Most provincial offices will be closed
- Garbage and recycling collection will take place
- Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open
- The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7
- Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed
Transportation:
Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
Shopping:
- Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Polo Park: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls.
- Some grocery and big box stores have limited hours. Check your local store for details
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Recreation:
Indoor pools will be closed in Winnipeg.
Weather permitting, all outdoor pools will be open.
The following wading pools will be open as well weather permitting:
- Central Park
- Dakota Park
- Machray Park
- Shaughnessy Park
- West Kildonan Memorial CC
- Westdale
Spray pads are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.:
- Central Corydon Community Centre – River Heights Site
- Central Park
- Fort Rouge Park
- Freight House Outdoor Pool Spray Pad
- Gateway Recreation Centre
- Jill Officer Park
- Linden Woods Community Centre
- Lindsey Wilson Park
- Machray Park
- Old Ex Park
- Park City West Community Centre
- Provencher Park
- Shaughnessy Park
- South Winnipeg Community Centre – Waverley Heights Site
- St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool
- St. Norbert Community Centre
- Sturgeon Heights Community Centre
- Valley Gardens Community Centre
- Vimy Ridge Memorial Park
- West Kildonan Memorial Community Centre
- Westdale
City golf courses: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Attractions:
- Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Manitoba Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
