Manitoba remembers Terry Fox over the long weekend

While many will be relaxing or heading to cottage over the Terry Fox Day long weekend, some Winnipeggers will be taking time to reflect on the impact Fox has had on their lives.

Runner Brenda Kruger said Fox has been a big inspiration to her since she was diagnosed with cancer 12 years ago.

“When I picture him [Fox] running, I am able to go out and run marathons. When my leg gets sore and swollen from running, which was caused by surgeries I had for the cancer, I think about the challenges and pain he endured. It’s far more than what I can go through.”

A Winnipeg native, Fox is known across Canada as an icon for raising money and awareness for cancer research during his Marathon of Hope which began in April of 1980 in Newfoundland.

It came to a stop just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont. on Sept. 1, 1980 when Fox’s cancer spread to his lungs.

The August long weekend civic holiday in Manitoba was later named after Fox to commemorate his inspiring journey.

Kruger is a longtime runner in the Terry Fox Run, which will celebrate 38 years on Sept. 16 at Lyric Theatre in Assiniboine Park.

Organizer Kim Walker will be marking 29 years doing the run in September.

“My mom is my inspiration. She lost a sister to cancer so she started a tradition where we take part every year. This year, I have the honour of being a part of the planning committee,” said Walker.

There’s a lesson they want everyone to take away from Fox.

“We can all learn from Terry that if you have a goal, you work hard and when it gets tough, because it will, you don’t give up. You work to the point that you’ve done your very best,” Kruger said.

Information on Winnipeg’s Terry Fox Run can be found on their website.

