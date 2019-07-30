Name, photo released of man from suspicious death in Kitchener last year

Waterloo Regional Police have released the name and photo of a man whose death in December 2018 was determined to be suspicious.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Rahman (Rocky) Zuberovic was the man who was found in distress near King Street East and Benton Street on the afternoon of Nov. 8. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A month later, police say that Zuberovic succumbed to his injuries.

“So far in the investigation, they haven’t been able to determine exactly what led to his death and the circumstances that led to his death,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News.

He says investigators are hoping that the release of the man’s name and photo might bring new light on how he died.

“Hopefully by releasing the photo or releasing his name there might be someone, you know, who knew him that might have further information that might assist in determining exactly what occurred,” Johnson said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4447 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.