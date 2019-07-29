2 women sought in connection with alleged attack on Grand River Transit bus

Waterloo Regional Police have released images of a pair of women they are looking to speak with in connection with an altercation that occurred on a Grand River Transit bus last month.

Police say a fight occurred on the bus at around 5:20 p.m. on June 18 near Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.

According to police, the victim was hit repeatedly and left with a serious injury.

One of the women is described as five feet five inches tall with long brown hair and a medium build. She was wearing a black and red top, police said.

The other woman is described as five feet four inches tall with long brown hair, a thin build and long nails.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.