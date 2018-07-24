Kitchener man arrested in connection with sexual assault on Grand River Transit bus

OPP have arrested a Kitchener man in connection to an assault which occurred on a Grand River Transit bus on June 28.

Police say a woman got on a 200 iXpress bus at around 4:14 p.m. at Fairview Park Mall and left the bus at Pinebush Station at around 4:36 p.m.

READ MORE: Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

Police said several other passengers aboard the bus witnessed the incident.

Shawn Gallagher, 46, has been charged with sexual assault and breach of recognizance.