Crime
July 24, 2018 4:44 pm
Updated: July 24, 2018 4:45 pm

Kitchener man arrested in connection with sexual assault on Grand River Transit bus

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

FILE

Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press
A A

OPP have arrested a Kitchener man in connection to an assault which occurred on a Grand River Transit bus on June 28.

Police say a woman got on a 200 iXpress bus at around 4:14 p.m. at Fairview Park Mall and left the bus at Pinebush Station at around 4:36 p.m.

READ MORE: Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

Police said several other passengers aboard the bus witnessed the incident.

Shawn Gallagher, 46, has been charged with sexual assault and breach of recognizance.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge crime
Grand River Transit
Grand River Transit bus
iXpress
Kitchener
Kitchener Crime
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Pinebush Station
Shawn Gallagher
Shawn Gallagher arrested

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News