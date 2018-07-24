Kitchener man arrested in connection with sexual assault on Grand River Transit bus
OPP have arrested a Kitchener man in connection to an assault which occurred on a Grand River Transit bus on June 28.
Police say a woman got on a 200 iXpress bus at around 4:14 p.m. at Fairview Park Mall and left the bus at Pinebush Station at around 4:36 p.m.
Police said several other passengers aboard the bus witnessed the incident.
Shawn Gallagher, 46, has been charged with sexual assault and breach of recognizance.
