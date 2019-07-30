London man charged after allegedly trying to avoid traffic stop, assaulting officer

A 35-year-old London man is facing a handful of charges after police say an attempted traffic stop in Thames Centre ended in an arrest in London three days later.
According to police, OPP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Cromarty Drive in Thames Centre at roughly 9 a.m. on July 23, but the driver allegedly tried to avoid officers by entering a private park.
Police allege the driver “became assaultive towards police.” OPP say officers used a conducted energy weapon on the suspect, but he reportedly continued to resist and fled from police.
READ MORE: Thames Centre men facing animal cruelty charges in connection with cattle
On July 26, OPP and London police executed a warrant at an address in London.
As a result of the investigation, police say the 35-year-old London man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, dangerous operation and operation while prohibited.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.