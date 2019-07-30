Crime
London man charged after allegedly trying to avoid traffic stop, assaulting officer

OPP say a London man attempted to avoid a traffic stop, which later led to his arrest.

A 35-year-old London man is facing a handful of charges after police say an attempted traffic stop in Thames Centre ended in an arrest in London three days later.

According to police, OPP attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Cromarty Drive in Thames Centre at roughly 9 a.m. on July 23, but the driver allegedly tried to avoid officers by entering a private park.

Police allege the driver “became assaultive towards police.” OPP say officers used a conducted energy weapon on the suspect, but he reportedly continued to resist and fled from police.

On July 26, OPP and London police executed a warrant at an address in London.

As a result of the investigation, police say the 35-year-old London man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, dangerous operation and operation while prohibited.

