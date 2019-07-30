Accusations of pressure on former diplomats over China under spotlight at emergency meeting

The House of Commons foreign affairs committee is set to consider a request from opposition members to study whether the government applied undue pressure on former career diplomats amid reports two were asked to stop speaking out about China.

In an emergency meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, the government-controlled committee will meet behind closed doors and decide whether to proceed with a study of the issue requested by Conservative MPs Erin O’Toole, Leona Alleslev and Ziad Aboultaif, as well as the NDP’s Guy Caron.

They have said they intend to try to call Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland as a witness along with Paul Thoppil, assistant deputy minister for Asia-Pacific at Global Affairs Canada. They also plan to call David Mulroney and Guy Saint-Jacques, both former Canadian ambassadors to China.

However, it is unlikely they will succeed in doing so given the Liberals hold five of the nine seats on the foreign affairs committee.

Mulroney and Saint-Jacques both told media last week they received phone calls from Thoppil on July 19 and July 22 asking them to get government clearance before making public comments on Canadian policies regarding China and, in Mulroney’s case, not to caution Canadians against travel to China.

Mulroney also described Thoppil’s remarks as referring to the “election environment.”

“In this time, he said, of high tension and in an election environment, we all need to be very, very careful,” Mulroney was quoted as saying by the Globe and Mail, which first reported on the story. “He said … ‘I’ve been asked by PMO: before you comment on aspects of China policy, it would be good if you called in and got the latest from us on what we’re doing.’”

Mulroney, who was ambassador to China from 2008 to 2012, said he refused to do so.

Saint-Jacques, ambassador from 2012 to 2016, described the call he received from Thoppil as “clumsy.”

“He wanted me to know that PMO just wanted him to relay the hope that we could all speak with one voice to support the strategy of the government,” Saint-Jacques told the Globe and Mail. “Paul told me PMO just wanted me to know that is what they were hoping: that we could speak with one voice.”

Both he and Saint-Jacques have been frequent commentators on how the government is handling escalating tensions with China given their recent experience in working with the government there.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied that his office “directed” the calls.

“I can confirm that the PMO did not direct that to happen,” he said when asked by reporters about the calls.

He did not say whether anyone from his office ever raised concerns about the comments being made by Mulroney or Saint-Jacques to Global Affairs Canada.

Tensions between Canada and China have been heightened since December 2018, when China detained two Canadians on what Trudeau has condemned as arbitrary charges of endangering national security in response to the detention of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou by Canadian border officials.

That detention came at the behest of American authorities, who charged Meng and her company in January 2019 with 23 charges of skirting sanctions on Iran and corporate espionage.

Meng is currently out on bail and living in her Vancouver home.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the two Canadians detained in China, have been allowed only limited consular visits and no access to a lawyer and are reportedly being kept in harsh conditions, including lengthy interrogations and not being able to turn out the lights in their cells.