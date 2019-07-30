Crime
July 30, 2019 9:34 am
Updated: July 30, 2019 9:35 am

Nova Scotia trio faces total of 73 charges in series of break-ins

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say three people face a total of 73 charges in connection with a string of break-ins

Global News File
A A

Police say three people face a total of 73 charges in connection with a string of break and enters and motor vehicle thefts on Nova Scotia’s South Shore.

RCMP say a man was arrested at a home in Bridgewater last Thursday, while later that day a man and woman were arrested outside a home in Halifax.

READ MORE: Man arrested after threatening woman with a machete

A search was then carried out Friday at a home on North Street in Bridgewater where police say they seized property from several of the businesses that had been victimized in the break-ins which occurred between July 7 and July 21.

Two stolen vehicles were also recovered.

Police say 25-year-old Tristan Gary Burns of Truro faces 33 charges, while 23-year-old Tristan John Russell of Bridgewater faces 26 offences, and 21-year-old Vanessa Rines of Bridgewater faces 14.

WATCH: Former N.S. Mountie found guilty of stealing, trafficking cocaine

The trio appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Break In
Bridgewater
north street
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
Theft
Tristan Gary Burns
Tristan John Russell
Vanessa Rines

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.