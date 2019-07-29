Safety concerns prompt road closures on Front Street in Orillia

Sections of Front Street South will be closed starting on Monday to ensure the safety of drivers, pedestrians and workers as a reconstruction project on the road is completed.

Front Street, from King Street to Elgin Street, will be closed for about seven business days, depending on the weather.

Once work is finished in that area, the Front Street and Elgin Street intersection will be closed for about four business days. At the same time, Front Street from Elgin Street to Colborne Street South will be closed four about seven business days, depending on the weather.

According to the City of Orillia, road closure and detour signs will be in place.

“Worker and public safety has become a concern due to dry, sandy soil conditions, which require trench protection and wider road cuts to protect workers,” Wesley Cyr, Orillia’s engineering and transportation manager, said in a statement.

“This has resulted in narrower travel lanes for motorists, which have become a public safety concern.”

The Front Street reconstruction project intended to maintain a minimum of one lane open throughout construction, the city says, adding that public safety needed to be taken into account.

According to the city, all businesses in the area are open and accessible during construction.

Work on the first phase of the two-year project started in May and is taking place between Colborne Street East and Queen Street East.

The Front Street project is being completed by John Bravakis Enterprises Ltd. and includes full reconstruction of the road, new stormwater and sanitary sewers, sidewalks and landscaping.

The city says the existing trunk sanitary sewer is being relocated from the waterfront area to Front Street in order to eliminate design and future development constraints from Centennial Drive and the overall waterfront area.

The first phase of the project is scheduled for completion in the fall.

