Lawn bowlers in Kingston pay tribute to long-time club member, greenskeeper

The Doug Henderson Memorial Lawn Bowling tournament in Kingston was a huge success, organizers say.

The inaugural event at the Kingston Lawn Bowling Club on Napier Street over the weekend attracted almost 100 competitors who played to honour Henderson, a long-time active club member and greenskeeper.

Tournament organizer Joan Hofman says they were thrilled beyond belief.

“It was an incredible day to remember a wonderful gentleman,” said Hofman, a close friend of the Henderson family.

Henderson joined the club in 1961 and was an active member and greenskeeper until his death in 2017.

“Tending to the greens was a very big job,” continued Hofman, the club’s past president.

“Doug was an incredible bowler as well. He got his wife Eleanor involved along with his four sons who are here today. One of his boys came all the way from New Zealand. Eleanor contacted a lot of Doug’s old friends who came to Kingston to participate in this tournament.

“It was wonderful. They shared so many great memories.”

The Kingston Lawn Bowling Club was established in 1932 but with declining membership has fallen on some difficult times. Hofman says the organization is trying to recruit new members to improve their financial situation.

“It is a sport that can be played by children and adults,” added Hofman.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re nine or 90, lawn bowling can be enjoyed by everyone. You don’t have to be a real athlete in order to play. It’s not an overly physical or expensive sport but it can be competitive. It’s a combination of bowling and curling.

Hofman says it is a unique sport and the Kingston club offers a very social and relaxing atmosphere.

“We’ve got a beautiful clubhouse in a beautiful area of the city. We would welcome new members with open arms. I should add, that there is a skill involved but were more than willing to teach that skill.”