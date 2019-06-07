Beers & Bowls: Regina Lawn Bowling Club aims to score younger players

The lawn bowling season is off to a rolling start across the region, but one club in Regina is trying to attract a younger audience by showing that the sport is for people of all ages and abilities.

The Regina Lawn Bowling Club has launched a summer rec-league called B-cubed for players 19 years and older.

Organizers say the goal of the league is to show that the sport isn’t just for seniors.

“It’s almost like having a big family,” said lawn bowler Brandon Watson. “I’ve met so many people and made so many friends through this sport.”

While it’s a sport not often associated with international travel, Brandon Watson has ventured coast to coast as a professional lawn bowler.

“It’s taken me all over the country and to places in the United States,” Watson said. “I had no idea where the sport would take me when I first started.”

Watson started playing 12 years ago with his brother on the pristine greens of the Regina Lawn Bowling Club.

The club has grown to be one of the top three largest in Canada with more than 150 members.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about the sport is that people think it’s only for old people but it’s definitely a young person sport,” said professional lawn bowler Jordan Kos.

Kos is one of the younger club members.

The 18-year-old will be travelling to Australia in late June to represent Team Canada at the Asia Pacific Championships.

“It’s one of the few sports where you can play competitively and socially,” Kos said.

The club is hoping the social factor will help contribute to the growth of the game.

The recreational league runs from May until late July on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m.

To register, visit the Regina Lawn Bowling Club’s website.