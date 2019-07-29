Lindsay man accused of theft barricades himself in bathroom: police

A man faces multiple theft charges following an incident that reportedly took place at two stores in downtown Lindsay on Friday evening.

City of Kawartha Lakes police say that around 6:45 p.m., a man entered a Kent Street west business and went into a backroom area used by employees.

Police say store staff noticed the man allegedly attempting to leave the store with a television monitor.

Authorities were contacted, and officers responded to the area as the man allegedly fled on foot and entered another business on Russell Street.

Inside that business, police allege the man locked himself inside a washroom.

Following a brief negotiation with officers, the man surrendered without incident, police say.

Police say further investigation revealed the man was in possession of clothing reportedly stolen from another business earlier in the day.

Kevin Lee Moore, 31, of Lindsay, is charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

He was will appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 5.

