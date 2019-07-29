Man dead after industrial accident in Mississauga: Peel police

Peel Regional Police say a man has died after an industrial accident in Mississauga on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a business on Danville Road near Otto Road, in the Kennedy Road and Courtneypark Drive East area, at around 9:30 a.m.

Police said a man was hit by a truck and suffered life-threatening injuries. They said he later died.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.

There is no word on the victim’s age.

Any witnesses are asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233.

