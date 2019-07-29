Coquitlam RCMP seeking missing man with Down Syndrome

The Coquitlam RCMP is asking for the public’s help in the search for 41-year-old Michael Weeks, who is a high-risk missing person.

Weeks was last seen on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at 8:52 a.m. in Coquitlam.

There is concern for the well-being of Weeks.

Weeks is described as:

41-year-old Caucasian male diagnosed with Down Syndrome

Blonde hair, buzz cut hair style, blue eyes

5’7 (170 cm) and 166 lbs (75 kg)

He was last seen wearing a grey baseball cap with the word Cadillac on the front, a black Backstreet Boys hoody, a black t-shirt with a Backstreet Boys logo, and blue jeans

Weeks is known to use public transportation (specifically buses) extensively.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Michael Weeks, please contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2019-22888.