OPP investigating 2 deaths in Napanee
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they are calling two sudden deaths in the Napanee area.
Police responded to a call for assistance at roughly 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police report they found a man and woman dead at a Napanee residence.
A young person was also at the scene and sent to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.
The Lennox and Addington OPP crime unit and forensic identification services are continuing the investigation.
Police are also asking anyone with information to contact the L&A County Detachment (613-354-3369) or the Provincial Communication Centre (1-888-310-1122).
