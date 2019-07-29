OPP investigating 2 deaths in Napanee

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating what they are calling two sudden deaths in the Napanee area.

Police responded to a call for assistance at roughly 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

READ MORE: OPP arrest alleged frequent flasher in Bath, Ont.

Police report they found a man and woman dead at a Napanee residence.

A young person was also at the scene and sent to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The Lennox and Addington OPP crime unit and forensic identification services are continuing the investigation.

READ MORE: Man faces attempted murder charges after transport truck crashes into Belleville building

Police are also asking anyone with information to contact the L&A County Detachment (613-354-3369) or the Provincial Communication Centre (1-888-310-1122).