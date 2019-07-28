Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say

Toronto police say a man has critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s west end Sunday morning.

Police said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive, just south of Steeles Avenue West, before 11 a.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

However, police said in an update Sunday afternoon that the victim’s condition was life-threatening.

The traffic services unit is looking into the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Officers closed the intersection to vehicular traffic as investigators gathered evidence.

